Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath backs dialogue for Ram temple construction

Departing from his earlier hardline stance on the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has lent his support to the Supreme Court’s suggestion of out-of-court settlement of the dispute. He also asserted that the Constitution gives people the freedom to choose what they eat and he won’t impose any food choices.

In an interview to RSS mouth piece, Panchajanya, the newly appointed UP CM has said he welcomes the SC’s advice of an amicable settlement between the two sides and agrees that the issue should be resolved through dialogue.

“I welcome the Supreme Court’s observations on the matter. This should be resolved amicably through dialogue. If the government’s cooperation is required at any stage then we are ready to do so,” he said.

On March 21, the SC advised the parties concerned to settle the Ayodhya dispute amicably, as it is a sensitive and sentimental issue.

This statement is in contrast to his earlier declarations on the non-negotiability on the issue. In June last year, at a rally, he was quoted to have said that the temple will come up at the disputed site as it was the heartfelt desire of all.

The chief minister also defended his government’s decision to crack down on illegal slaughterhouses. He said those who take action against the legal ones will be punished, but the illegal ones will not be permitted to wreak havoc with health and environment.

He also attributed the decision to the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal and the Allahabad High Court’s directives.

On the issue of meat consumption, he said that while he won’t comment on people’s choices and does not have the right to (impose his own), the government is bound to ensure what is deemed unlawful by the court is not violated. He said the government will decide how to enforce the court’s ruling.

The Yogi attributed his party’s victory to the good governance at the Centre and said like Prime Minister Narendra Modui he too would strive to bring in people-friendly policies.

He also said the massive support for BJP also indicates an end of caste-based politics.

On the negative press his elevation as CM received, Yogi said there are a section of people in the country who have an aversion to “saffron” and it is only natural that they would have concerns.