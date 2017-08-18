Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi, Rahul Gandhi to visit Gorakhpur tomorrow

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi’s scheduled visit to Gorakhpur on Saturday is set to intensify the ongoing political battle over a large number of deaths of children at the BRD medical college there.

The CM’s visit to Gorakhpur comes soon after a meeting with his cabinet colleagues on Thursday evening, asking them to strongly counter the opposition ‘propaganda’ on the issue.

Gandhi had sent All India Congress Committee general secretary (in-charge UP) Ghulam Nabi Azad along with a team of senior party leaders to Gorakhpur to take stock of the situation. He is later expected to visit the medical college for an on-the-spot assessment and meet some of the bereaved families.

A war of words has been going on between the Adityanath-led government and the opposition as deaths of children allegedly occurred due to a disruption in oxygen supply by a private company for non-payment of bills.

Adityanath is bound to use the occasion to tell the people of his Lok Sabha constituency about the opposition propaganda targeting his government “that had taken measures to fight Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in affected areas”. The CM had already told ministers about the a massive immunization programme launched by his government in affected areas and that over 90 lakh vaccines had been administered so far.

He is also set to launch a cleanliness drive in his constituency with a special focus on 13 encephalitis affected districts. To support the campaign, the BJP has also decided to deploy its cadre to assist the government’s initiative.

Uttar Pradesh Congress has already announced its programme to send about 100 Seva Dal workers to Gorakhpur and seek a list from district administration about the ‘dirty’ areas every day. “Seva Dal workers will seek the list of areas that have remained ‘dirty’ despite Modi government’s Clean India Mission,” said the UP Congress Committee (UPCC) president Raj Babbar.

The Congress has also decided to provide 10 ambulances to the BRD medical college to enable the patients living in remote areas reach the facility.