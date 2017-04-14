Uttar Pradesh: Desecration of Ambedkar statue in Meerut village sparks Dalit protests

Desecration of a statue of BR Ambedkar at a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut by some miscreants on Friday morning sparked Dalit protests in the area, police said.

The agitated residents of Gesupur Sumali village demanded installation of a new statue of the Dalit icon and threatened to launch an agitation if their demand is not fulfilled, prompting the administration to deploy a large contingent of police to avert any “untoward incident.”

Circle officer Vinod Kumar Sirohi and sub divisional magistrate of Kithore area Arvind Kumar rushed to the Dalit-dominated village to pacify the agitators.

Every year on April 14, villagers garland the statue and organise programme to mark the birth anniversary of Ambedkar, the architect of Indian constitution.

On Friday morning, when people gathered for the programme, they found the face of the statue was blackened with ink and the spectacles on it were damaged.

This sparked tension in the village as agitated Dalits took to the streets to protest.

The situation was brought under control after the SDM and the CO roped in community elders to persuade the protestors to calm down.

The officers got the statue cleaned and assured action against the perpetrators. They also garlanded the statue. They, however, expressed their helplessness in replacing the statue due to paucity of fund.

Dalits in their complaint named four persons from the village as accused.

Circle officer said, “A case will be registered against the named persons after investigation.”