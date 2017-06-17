 Uttarakhand: Caught with Rs 7 lakh worth ‘Himalayan viagra’, man arrested | india-news | Hindustan Times
Uttarakhand: Caught with Rs 7 lakh worth ‘Himalayan viagra’, man arrested

The herb, believed to be rich in medicinal qualities, is much in demand across the world and is used to treat impotency.

india Updated: Jun 17, 2017 18:21 IST
Himalayan viagra
Mahendra Singh was arrested from Tapovan road area of the district late Friday after a tip off, and 370 gm of the herb, also known as Kirajadi, was recovered from him. (File photo)

A man was arrested in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand with 370 gm of ‘Kirajadi’, a rare Himalayan herb worth Rs 7 lakh in the international market.

Mahendra Singh was arrested from Tapovan road area of the district late Friday following a tip off and 370 gm of ‘Kirajadi’ also called Yarsagambu was recovered from him, inspector in-charge (Joshimath) Sanjay Kumar said.

This quantity of the herb seized from the man is worth nearly Rs 7 lakh in the international market, the official said.

Also known as Himalayan viagra, Kirajadi or Yarsagambu is a herb found at a height of 3,300 metres up to 4000 metres in the Himalayan regions of Nepal, Bhutan, India and Tibet.

Rich in medicinal qualities, the herb is much in demand all over the world and is used for treating impotency.

