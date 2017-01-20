Uttarakhand election: Congress urges EC to put off commanders’ conference in Dehradun

Uttarakhand Congress on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the State Election Commission requesting it to postpone the Annual Combined Commanders’ Conference to be held in Dehradun.

The Conference will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar.

The party also said that the conference should not be held during elections as it will have impact on the polls in the state.

“On January 21, an Annual Combined Commanders Conference is being organised in Dehradun. Both Prime Minister and Defence Minister will be present in this conference. This is being publicised politically as well,” said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat while briefing media persons.

“We have given a memorandum to the State Election Commission. We have requested that the conference not be held during the election time. This conference can be held after February 15. They will be most welcome then,” he added.

Rawat further said: “The BJP in Uttarakhand have made it clear that they are contesting this election in prime minister’s name. The Commanders Conference will be widely publicised, as it has the PM’s participation. This can impact the elections.”

The Congress also said this is like denying a level playing field. “This is against the directives of the Election Commission. The PM is participating in this conference to take political advantage,” said Rawat.

“According to media reports, this conference was to be held at the China border, Sikkim. Then why is it being held in Dehradun? Commanders conference is a show of strength. It should happen in operational areas. It should happen in Pathankot,” he added.