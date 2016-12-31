Vajpayee didn’t believe in demonetisation: Congress claims in a booklet

The Congress on Saturday unveiled a booklet which has a section that indicates former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee did not believe in demonetisation.

The party unveiled the booklet to highlight the “failures of the Narendra Modi-led central government in implementing demonetisation”.

One section in the booklet, printed in red, is under the heading: “Vajpayee did not believe in demonetisation?”

The sub-text of the section reads: “In a meeting with the BJP parliamentary party, PM Modi said that the demonetisation policy was required in 1971 but it is being implemented now in 2016... Then why did not former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was a cabinet minister during demonetisation in 1978, re-implement the same during his government between 1998-99 and 2004?”

“As Ahmed Patel of the Congress rightly pointed, those in the habit of U-turns must read their history before speaking out.”

The booklet which was named ‘Arthquake Demonetisation’ also termed it ‘8/11 Attack on India’s Economy’ on its cover.

Read | An earthquake will come if I speak in Parliament on demonetisation: Rahul

The booklet speaks of the hardships caused by demonetisation with section headings such as ‘Demonetisation, a Modi-made Disaster’, ‘Demonetisation -- biggest scam of India’, ‘Implementation: Monumental Mismanagement by BJP Govt’ and ‘India Suffering: Jan Virodh, Narendra Modi’.