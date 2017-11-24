Vasco Da Gama-Patna Express derails in UP live updates: At least 3 dead, fractured railway track may have caused accident

At least three people were killed and several injured after 13 coaches of the Vasco Da Gama-Patna express derailed near Manikpur railway station in Uttar Pradesh on Friday morning.

The accident occurs less than 12 hours after a bolero had collided with a passenger train near Lucknow killing four and injuring two.

Here are the live updates:

8.20am: Chitrakoot SP Pratap Gopendra Singh says a father-son duo from Bettiah district of Bihar died on the spot while the third person died at a hospital.

8.05am: Uttar Pradesh police have set up help line numbers.

7.10am: Helpline numbers have been set up and rescue and relief operations are underway, Anil Saxena, PRO Indian Railways, tells ANI.

A derailed coach of the Vasco Da Gama-Patna express in UP’s Chitrakoot. (HT Photo )

7.05am: Prima facie the cause of accident looks like fractured railway track as per local assessment, ANI quotes UP’s ADG (law and order) as saying.

7am: Malviya says a medical train reached the spot and by 5:20am, an accident relief train was dispatched for the spot.

6.58am: The divisional railway manager (DRM), Allahabad has already reached the spot while the General Manager, NCR is on his way, he said.

6.55am: The injured have been rushed to the hospital and officials have left for the spot. Relief operations are underway, North Central Railway PRO Amit Malviya tells PTI.

6.50am: The Patna-bound train derailed at 4:18am near Manikpur railway station in Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh.