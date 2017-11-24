Vasco Da Gama-Patna express derails in UP: Some of the deadliest train accidents this decade

At least 3 people died and several were injured as thirteen coaches of the Vasco Da Gama-Patna Express derailed near Manikpur railway station in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. (Live updates)

Railway authorities said they have setup helpline numbers, and rescue and relief operations are underway.

This is not the first time the colonial-era public carrier has seen an accident because of poor infrastructure and inadequate maintenance. The public transporter that carries more than 23 million passengers daily has seen a spate of attacks in the last five years. Here are the deadliest:

August 19, 2017: Twenty three passengers were killed and over 150 were injured after 14 coaches of the Kalinga Utkal Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh. An enquiry report found the Permanent Way Inspector (PWI), Pradeep Kumar, responsible for the accident.

January 22, 2017: At least 32 people were killed and over 50 injured after seven coaches and the engine of Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derailed in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh.

Nov 20, 2016: As many as 142 people were killed and more than 200 injured when 14 coaches of the Indore-Patna Express train derailed in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh.

March 20, 2015: At least thirty-eight people died and more than 150 injured when the Dehradun-Varanasi Janata Express derailed near Bachhrawan in Uttar Pradesh

May 26, 2014: Twenty-two people lost their lives when the Gorakhdham Express came on the same track as a freight train and rammed into it near Khalilabad station in Sant Kabir Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh. Over 50 were injured.

May 4, 2014: At least 20 people were killed and about 100 injured when the Diva Junction-Sawantwadi passenger train derailed between Nagothane and Roha stations in Maharashtra’s Raigad district.

December 28, 2013: Twenty six people were killed in the Bangalore-Nanded Express train in Anantpur district of Andhra Pradesh after a fire broke out in an AC 3-tier coach. 54 passengers were expected to be on board in the B1 coach completely gutted in the fire.

June 30, 2012: Thirty-five passengers were burnt to death and at least 25 injured when a coach of the New Delhi-Chennai Tamil Nadu Express caught fire near Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.

May 28, 2010: 148 people died in the Gyaneshwari Express train disaster in May 2010.

A parliamentary standing committee report, presented in October 2016, said between 2003 to 2015, a total of 239 accidents have happened on the network of the Indian Railways and 208 of these – or 80% of all accidents – have happened because of derailments.

