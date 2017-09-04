Vegetable vendor in MP arrested for making obscene calls to 300 policewomen

Addicted to making obscene calls to women, a 30-year-old man from Morena district of Madhya Pradesh harassed about 300 policewomen across India over phone in the past eight months.

Durgesh Agrawal who is a vegetable vendor targeted the cops from constables to additional director general (ADG) ranked police officials in different states, according to police.

On a complaint of a policewoman in Hyderabad to the city’s deputy commissioner of police, Telangana cops tracked down Durgesh Agrawal at a distance of 1250 km away in Morena.

Telangana police informed their Madhya Pradesh counterparts. The police kept his mobile number under surveillance for about two weeks.

After getting ample evidence Agrawal was arrested on Monday evening by Telangana crime branch sleuths and was taken to Hyderabad.

Police say Agrawal is a married man. “He used to search the cell numbers of woman cops from the websites of different state police. He used to call them randomly from midnight to wee hours,” said police.

As per call details he made most of the calls between 12:30 am to 3 am to policewomen cops in Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and a few other states. According to the initial investigation he did not call any woman cop in Madhya Pradesh.

When the police team reached the accused’s house to arrest him his family members tried to shield him by saying he was mentally unstable after having suffered losses in business.

“He doesn’t look mentally unstable. However, police will verify the claims with the help of doctors,” superintendent of police, Morena, Aditya Pratap Singh said.