Vehicle set ablaze in Ram Rahim’s birthplace Sriganganagar in Rajasthan

Violent scenes were witnessed in Haryana after Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted in a rape case by a CBI court on Friday.

india Updated: Aug 25, 2017 18:35 IST
Vehicles set on fire by agitating Dera Sacha Sauda followers in Panchkula. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

A vehicle was set on fire by a group of unidentified people in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar, the birthplace of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh who was convicted in a rape case by a CBI court in Haryana on Friday.

Sriganganagar district collector Gyana Ram said it was yet to be ascertained whether the incident was in reaction to the conviction of the self-styled godman.

A gang torched the jeep and fled the spot. The district collector said the fire was doused by firemen soon.

Security has been stepped up across the district, which is home to a large number of followers of Gurmeet Ram Rahim, in view of the verdict.

CBI court judge Jagdeep Singh, while holding the 50- year-old Dera chief guilty of rape, said the quantum of sentence would be pronounced on August 28, CBI counsel HPS Verma told reporters outside the court.

The punishment can be a jail term of not less than seven years but may even extend to life imprisonment.

