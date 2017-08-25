Vehicle set ablaze in Ram Rahim’s birthplace Sriganganagar in Rajasthan

A vehicle was set on fire by a group of unidentified people in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar, the birthplace of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh who was convicted in a rape case by a CBI court in Haryana on Friday.

Sriganganagar district collector Gyana Ram said it was yet to be ascertained whether the incident was in reaction to the conviction of the self-styled godman.

A gang torched the jeep and fled the spot. The district collector said the fire was doused by firemen soon.

Vehicles, including those of media, set on fire by agitating #DeraSachaSauda followers in Panchkula. #RamRahimVerdict pic.twitter.com/KaRoJv8vtH — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2017

Security has been stepped up across the district, which is home to a large number of followers of Gurmeet Ram Rahim, in view of the verdict.

CBI court judge Jagdeep Singh, while holding the 50- year-old Dera chief guilty of rape, said the quantum of sentence would be pronounced on August 28, CBI counsel HPS Verma told reporters outside the court.

The punishment can be a jail term of not less than seven years but may even extend to life imprisonment.