Venkaiah Naidu rejects criticism over decision to disqualify rebel JD(U) MPs from Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday rejected criticism of his decision to disqualify rebel JD(U) MPs Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar, saying justice delayed is justice denied and such matters should not be left pending.

Addressing the 12th annual convention of Central Information Commission (CIC), he asked the commissioners to also work in such manner and make “sincere efforts” towards speedy disposal of cases registered with them.

“Yesterday, I passed an order on disqualification within three months and then I gave the strong opinion at the end saying such decisions should be decided in around three months because the disqualifications (plea) itself that have been filed, some of them are pending for years,” Naidu said.

He said he thought his decision would be welcomed by the people across the country.

“Of course, people are welcoming but some people are asking ‘why the chairman has given the order just in three months’,” he added.

Stressing that “justice delayed is (justice) denied”, Naidu asked the information commissioners to provide “timely and correct” information to the citizens.

On December 4, Naidu disqualified the two JD(U) rebels from the Rajya Sabha on a plea filed by the party on September 2 for their disqualification after they revolted against party chief Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with the BJP.

In his order, Naidu had said that disqualification of a member of legislature should be decided by the presiding officer in about three months to thwart political defections.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury had questioned what he called the “mind-boggling” speed with which the plea was decided by Naidu.

Naidu had said that such applications were dragged with a view to save the membership of the persons, who have otherwise incurred disqualification or even to save the government, which enjoys majority only because of such type of persons.