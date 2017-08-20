Verdict on dera chief Ram Rahim: Haryana on alert, section 144 imposed

Ahead of verdict in a case involving Dera Sacha Sauda chief, likely to be delivered on August 25, the authorities have sounded a maximum alert in Haryana and prohibitory orders have been imposed in Fatehabad district.

Haryana DGP B S Sandhu was in Hisar district on Sunday to take stock of the security arrangements. He was in Sirsa district yesterday.

He said that stringent security arrangements have been made for maintaining law and order situation in the state ahead of verdict to be delivered by the CBI court in sexual exploitation case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on August 25.

“The Haryana police is on alert and fully-prepared to tackle any situation. The Centre has also provided 35 companies of paramilitary forces,” the DGP said.

He said that their focus is on Sirsa, Fatehabad and Panchkula districts where heavy deployment of paramilitary forces has been especially done.

The DGP said social media is also being closely monitored and senior officers have been asked to not ignore even minor incidents.

The DGP said talks were being held with officers of neighbouring states of Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh for cooperation in maintaining law and order situation.

Apart from Haryana and Punjab, the Dera also has followers in many other states including Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Sandhu said efforts were being made to establish coordination with followers of the Dera Sacha Sauda through dialogue, and their cooperation was also being sought.

Appeals have also been made to Gurdwara Parbandhaks for assistance in maintaining peace and law and order, he said.

In Fatehabad district, the district administration imposed prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144. The prohibitory orders will remain in place till August 31 where these have been imposed yesterday, an official spokesman said here today.

Bearers of arms licenses in the district have been directed to deposit their weapons in respective police stations or license dealers within two days.

The spokesman said peace is prevailing in Fatehabad.

In Hisar district, the prohibitory orders will be imposed on August 24 and will remain in force till further orders.

The DGP, who traveled to Jind after Hisar, directed the duty magistrates and other officers to establish coordination and maintain law and order situation.

On Saturday, a large number of Dera chief’s followers descended in Panchkula and reached the district court complex.

Security has also been tightened around the special CBI court in Panchkula, where a thorough search was conducted today with dog squad and bomb disposal squad also being part of the set up.

The special CBI court will pronounce the judgment in sexual exploitation case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief on August 25.

The sect head has also been asked to appear in person before the court on the same day.

The sexual exploitation case was registered against Dera chief in 2002 by the CBI on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court after anonymous letters were circulated about the alleged sexual exploitation of two ‘Sadhvis’ (female followers) by Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

However, Dera Chief has denied these charges.