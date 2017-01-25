VHP, Gujarat Shiv Sena seek ban on Shah Rukh Khan’s film Raees

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Gujarat unit of Shiv Sena on Wednesday sought a ban on Shah Rukh Khan-starer Raees, claiming the movie glorifies a real- life criminal.

The Rashtra Sena, a little known outfit, has also put up banners in several parts of Surat against the Bollywood superstar and the movie, which hit the screens on Wednesday.

VHP leader Ranchhod Bharwad said the title character of Raees, played by Khan, is based on the life of Abdul Latif -- a bootlegger-turned-politician.

“India had so many great personalities on whom you can make a movie. But Khan chose Abdul Latif, who was a dreaded criminal, bootlegger and a mafia don. Khan claimed the movie is based on fictional character but everyone knows that Raees is based on Latif,” said Bharwad.

He also slammed SRK for casting Pakistani actor Mahira Khan as the female lead, alleging that she made anti-India statements after going back to Pakistan.

“We believe that government should ban the movie and book Khan for sedition for making such a movie,” said Bharwad.

The VHP leader also held Khan responsible for the death of a person at Vadodara railway station two days back, when the crowd which had gathered to have a glimpse of the actor went out of control. The police must book Khan for the death, he said.

“The government should ban this movie, as it indulges in hero-worshipping of mafia dons,” said Bharwad.

Some VHP and Bajrang Dal workers also shouted slogans outside a theatre in Valsad on Wednesday morning. The police dispersed them before the situation could worsen, said a police officer.