India on threshold of becoming world’s most digitised economy: PM at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

India’s strength lies in demography, democracy, and demand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, inaugurating the Vibrant Gujarat global summit.

Calling ‘democracy’ India’s biggest strength, the Modi said: “Some people say democracy cannot deliver effective and fast track governance, but we have seen in last two and a half years, it is possible to deliver quick results as well.”

The 8th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is being held here on January 10-13 with the central focus of “Sustainable Economic and Social Development”.

Here are the highlights from the summit’s inauguration:

• “India alone offers the opportunities that could rival that of an entire continent. It offers today the possibilities of a full century. And we want to do all this is a cleaner, greener, more sustainable way. We are also committed to protect the environment, this is what India has stood for since ages.

I assure you that I will be available to hold your hand whenever required,” Modi says, concluding his address.

• For investment, sky is the limit and our policies are very progressive. India is going to emerge as one of the world’s largest construction markets. All this offers unprecedented opportunities for the investment community.

• We are committed to an India with better opportunities, better purchasing power better income, better quality of life, better living standards. Our development agenda is ambitious.

Read | PM Modi skips yoga session to meet mother, but Kejriwal has lessons to offer

• We want to provide a roof over every head and we are aiming for this by 2022. We want to provide jobs to everyone, 800 million youth is less than the age of 35. We want to produce energy that is cleaner, we want to build railways faster, mineral exploration to be greener, urban amenities that is sturdier.

• Delighted to share that we have become the sixth largest manufacturing nation in the world, up from 9th, says Modi. At government-level we have to ensure that our growth process is inclusive and encompasses both rural and urban communities, says Modi.

• ‘Make in India’ has become the biggest brand India has ever had. It is meant for making India the global hub for manufacturing, design and innovation, says Modi. Make in India celebrated second anniversary.

• We are monitoring implementation of hundreds of action points across various sectors aimed at improving regulatory framework. We are moving closer to global best practices. Our confidence has been boosted by the positive impact of our policies and practices.

We have liberalised our FDI regime in various sectors and various ways, India is today the most open economy, Modi says at the summit.

• “Creating an enabling environment for business and attracting investments is my top priority,” says Modi.

• e-Governance is easy and effective governance, Modi says at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. “Over the last two-and-a-half years we have worked relentlessly to realise India’s potential. Despite the global slowdown, we have registered excellent growth. Today, India is a bright spot in global economy,” says Modi.

• India is now an emerging R&D hub, we produce the world’s second number of scientists and engineers. Our entertainment industry is making waves worldwide. It is our vision and mission to bring a paradigm shift in our policies and economy, says Modi.

• “We are on the threshold of becoming world’s largest digitised economy. It is happening before you.”

Read | Modi inaugurates India’s first international exchange at GIFT city in Gujarat

• India’s strength lies in 3Ds - Demography, Democracy and Demand. Our is a nation of vibrant youth; the disciplined, dedicated and talented youth of India offers globally unmatched workforce, says Modi.

• Over the last two-and-a-half years,we’ve also evolved a culture of healthy competitions among states, being rated on parameters on good governance, says Modi. “ We have seen that it is possible to deliver quick results in democratic setup as well.”

• Gujarat, the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, also represents the business spirit of India, says Modi as he begins his address after launching a coffee table book and policy documents at the 8th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

...