 ‘Victory for gender justice, Muslim women’: How Twitter reacted to triple talaq verdict | india-news | Hindustan Times
From Shabana Azmi to Taslima Nasreen, how Twitter reacted to the Supreme Court’s judgment on triple talaq.

india Updated: Aug 22, 2017 18:37 IST
HT Correspondent
Muslim women hail in Ghaziabad, India, welcome the Supreme Court’s landmark judgment on 'instant triple talaq.
The Supreme Court delivered its verdict on triple talaq on Tuesday, one of its most keenly awaited judgments in recent history. In its verdict, the apex court quashed instant triple talaq and asked the government to bring in a divorce law.

On social media, most people welcomed the court’s decision as a decisive victory for gender justice and equality. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the judgment ‘historic’ and a ‘powerful measure for women empowerment’.

Many Muslim commentators commended the court’s decision, calling it balanced and fair.

All in all, Twitter hailed the judgment as a welcome step in ensuring women’s rights.

The verdict curried favour across the political divide, as many leaders expressed their appreciation for the court’s judgment, calling it a progressive judgment.

Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen called for the abolishment of Sharia law completely. In a series of tweets, the writer said that religious laws were misogynistic by nature and should go.

