‘Victory for gender justice, Muslim women’: How Twitter reacted to triple talaq verdict

The Supreme Court delivered its verdict on triple talaq on Tuesday, one of its most keenly awaited judgments in recent history. In its verdict, the apex court quashed instant triple talaq and asked the government to bring in a divorce law.

On social media, most people welcomed the court’s decision as a decisive victory for gender justice and equality. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the judgment ‘historic’ and a ‘powerful measure for women empowerment’.

Judgment of the Hon'ble SC on Triple Talaq is historic. It grants equality to Muslim women and is a powerful measure for women empowerment. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 22, 2017

Welcome the Supreme Court decision setting aside instant #TripleTalaq. I congratulate the women who fought for justice — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) August 22, 2017

Many Muslim commentators commended the court’s decision, calling it balanced and fair.

I welcome the Supreme Court judgement on instant Triple Talaq. Its a victory 4 brave Muslim women who hve waged battle against it for years — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) August 22, 2017

The terming of #TripleTalaq as unconstitutional is not only a victory for gender justice but also Islam (which gave women unheard of rights) — Rana Safvi رعنا राना (@iamrana) August 22, 2017

Welcome decision by Supreme Court to declare #TripleTalaq unconstitutional. Will give Muslim women security. Gender justice is much needed — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 22, 2017

SC verdict looks sensible. It is instant triple talaq which is an absurd innovation and has been legitimised in India by many clerics. — S l Habib (@irfhabib) August 22, 2017

All in all, Twitter hailed the judgment as a welcome step in ensuring women’s rights.

Hurrah. Finally, some clarity- and Feminism Trumps Faith. As it should. #TripleTalaq is gone. Reason over Religion. Shah Bano shadow lifts https://t.co/2lWjlTyqwk — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) August 22, 2017

The verdict curried favour across the political divide, as many leaders expressed their appreciation for the court’s judgment, calling it a progressive judgment.

If the Supreme Court puts the onus on scrapping triple Talaq on Parliament, it is hoped that the political class will rise to the occasion. — Swapan Dasgupta (@swapan55) August 22, 2017

Welcome 3.2 verdict of SC striking down #TripleTalaq. It is a constructive,progressive decision that must be welcomed by all right thinkers — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) August 22, 2017

1/n SC Verdict on #InstantTripleTalaq is victory of Muslim women's struggle not triumph of Sanghi UCC agenda or defeat of Muslims — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) August 22, 2017

Triple talaq was a distortion of original Quranic legal principles. Good it has been declared unconstitutional. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 22, 2017

Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen called for the abolishment of Sharia law completely. In a series of tweets, the writer said that religious laws were misogynistic by nature and should go.

India's progressive ppl waiting to see Triple Talaq is abolished. Why only Triple Talaq? Whole Islamic law or sharia law should be abolished — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) August 22, 2017

All religious laws should be abolished for the sake of humanity. Religions including religious laws and rituals are anti-women. Period. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) August 22, 2017