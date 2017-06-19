Video | Armed men open fire at petrol pump in Hisar, demand Rs 1 crore

Unidentified armed miscreants fired some rounds of bullets on Sunday late night at a petrol pump near Balsamand area of district Hisar. They also threw a ransom letter demanding Rs 1 crore from the owner.

The petrol pump owner Ravi Rattan said that he was watching India-Pakistan match with his friends when the incident occurred at around 11pm. “I heard the sound of bullets and came out of the friend’s house,” he said.

“Employees of my petrol pump told me that four youths on two motorcycles asked about me and started firing at my cabin. And later they threw a ransom letter which demanded Rs 1 crore or they will kill me,” Rattan added.

Police procured the CCTV footage of the incident and registered a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion), 34 (act done by many persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act against the unidentified persons.

Superintendent of police (SP) Manisha Chaudhary said, “The crime investigation agency (CIA) will look into the matter. We have procured the CCTV footage of the incident and will arrest the accused soon.”

Dinesh Goyel, president of the petrol pump association of district Hisar also demanded strict action against the accused.

He said, “Petrol pump owners are soft target of goons. We will soon call a meeting and will meet SP Hisar to provide proper security at every petrol pump at nights.”