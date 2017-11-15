Video conferencing facility in all Bihar jails by next year: Nitish

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said all jails in the state would have video conferencing facility by next year for conducting speedy trial of undertrial prisoners.

“By next year, all the jails in the state will have video conferencing facility and there will be no need to send prisoners to courts during trial proceedings. This will ensure speedy dispensation of justice,” Kumar said after inaugurating a slew of prison reform initiatives at Hajipur, 20 km north of Patna.

The reform initiatives inaugurated by Kumar including the state’s first green building of Bihar Institute of Correctional Administration (BICA), enterprise resources planning (EPR) system in all the 55 jails, telephone kiosks in 30 prisons and canteens in eight central jails of the state.

Kumar said the reform initiatives launched on Wednesday were based on the concept of bringing changes in the attitude of undertrial and convicted prisoners.

“Bihar is the first state which set up an open jail at Buxar. Tents and blankets made by prisoners at this jail are rated as one of the finest. During my Vikas Yatra across the state in 2009, I had stayed at various places in tents made by prisoners of Buxar jail,” the chief minister said.

Kumar also distributed appointment letters to some of the new recruits of the prison department and asked them to work efficiently for improving the living condition of jail inmates.

The chief minister also asked the inspector general of prisons and other officers to upgrade Hajipur jail, a stone’s throw away from the newly inaugurated BICA.

Earlier, Kumar was welcomed by home secretary Amir Subhani. While IG (prisons) Anand Kishor gave details of the new initiatives, chief secretary Anjani Kumar Singh outlined their benefits.

Among others present on the occasion were Vaishali and Mahnar MLAs, director general of police PK Thakur, Tirhut divisional commissioner HR Srinivas, Tirhut inspector general Sunil Kumar, principal secretary to CM Chanchal Kumar, Vaishali district magistrate Rachna Patil and superintendent of police Rakesh Kumar.