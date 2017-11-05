Video of home guard allegedly giving Hyd cop massage goes viral, probe ordered

Rachakonda police in Hyderabad on Saturday ordered an inquiry into the allegations of a police officer getting his body massaged by a home guard in uniform.

A video clipping of the home guard allegedly massaging the bare back of the officer who was watching television went viral in the social media and was telecast by local television channels.

Though the faces of the persons in the video were not clearly visible, the channels alleged that the officer was Saroornagar inspector, S Lingaiah and the home guard was Sada Naik.

Apparently, the home guard was assigned to work at the residence of Lingaiah at LB Nagar on the city outskirts.

However, the inspector denied the charge describing the video as fake. “I am not the person in the video. And I have not engaged any home guard to do work at my home,” Lingaiah told media. “The home guard went on leave for two months after he had met with an accident.”

With channels telecasting the video clip repeatedly, Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagawat ordered an inquiry into the episode and asked for a report from Lingaiah’s seniors.