Video of Odisha college girl being molested goes viral, 4 held

The Odisha police on Sunday arrested four youth of Bargarh district, about one-and-a-half months after they allegedly molested a college-going girl and captured the incident on camera.

Bargarh SP Jugal Kishore Kumar Banoth said the youth attacked the girl when she was visiting a dam in Paikmal block in October with a male friend. A few other youth also started chasing the couple and molested the girl.

One of the accused reportedly shot a video of the incident in which 10-15 youth, with their faces covered, were seen abusing and molesting her. The girl was seen pleading before the youth to let her go while her male friend was thrashed mercilessly.

Police lodged an FIR on their own and started investigation after the video of the incident went viral.