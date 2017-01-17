Lok Sabha MP shaking a leg with women dancers goes viral

A video clip of a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP dancing with women on a stage during the Sankranti festivities has gone viral in Andhra Pradesh.

Maganti Venkateshwar Rao alias Maganti Babu, who represents the Eluru constituency of Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district in the Lok Sabha, threw a party at his native village – Kaikaluru in Krishna district – to mark the conclusion of the Sankranti celebrations on Sunday. Some female dancers, supposedly from Hyderabad, were brought in to entertain the audiences as part of the festivities.

Even as the women danced to Telugu movie tunes made famous by superstars NT Rama Rao and Chiranjeevi, the flamboyant MP climbed onto the stage and joined them. The audience, which included several TDP members, could be heard cheering him with wolf-whistles and shouts.

Rao, often referred to as “Andhra Amit Shah” owing to his passing resemblance to the BJP president, had entertained Sankranti revellers in Eluru a couple of days ago by riding a camel, dancing with folk artistes and posing for photographs with body builders at a local competition.

Attempts to contact Rao went in vain.