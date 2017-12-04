 Vijay Mallya case Live: Liquor tycoon’s lawyer arrives at UK court for extradition hearing | india-news | Hindustan Times
Vijay Mallya case Live: Liquor tycoon’s lawyer arrives at UK court for extradition hearing

The extradition hearing for liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya begins shortly in a London court. Here are the live updates:

Prasun Sonwalkar
In this November file photo, Vijay Mallya leaves after attending a hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court in London.
In this November file photo, Vijay Mallya leaves after attending a hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court in London.(AP File Photo)

A joint team of the CBI and ED is in London for the extradition hearing on Monday in a London court of beleaguered liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya, who is wanted in India over non-payment of bank loans and a case of fraud and money laundering.

The CBI and ED team will assist their lawyers for securing Mallya’s extradition.

Here are live updates on the case:

2.24pm: Mallya’s lawyer Clare Montgomery arrives at the court with documents. The trial will begin soon.

Vijay Mallya’s lawyer waits outside the Westminster Magistrate’s Court on Monday. (Prasun Sonwalkar/HT Photo)
