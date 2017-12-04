Vijay Mallya case Live: Liquor tycoon’s lawyer arrives at UK court for extradition hearing

A joint team of the CBI and ED is in London for the extradition hearing on Monday in a London court of beleaguered liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya, who is wanted in India over non-payment of bank loans and a case of fraud and money laundering.

The CBI and ED team will assist their lawyers for securing Mallya’s extradition.

Here are live updates on the case:

2.24pm: Mallya’s lawyer Clare Montgomery arrives at the court with documents. The trial will begin soon.