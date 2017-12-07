Vijay Mallya’s personal guarantees raised exposure: Banker

A banking and finance expert told a London court hearing businessman Vijay Mallya’s extradition case that his exposure to risk increased when he gave personal guarantees to secure loans from IDBI and SBI.

The Indian side remained confident of securing Mallya’s extradition by hoping to convince magistrate Emma Arbuthnot that he has a case to face in India. Proving him guilty is not the objective but to affirm that he faces serious charges in India that he needs to face in Indian courts.

Deposing on Day 3 of the trial, expert witness Paul Rex explained to the court intricacies of the banking sector in India, recalling that he had previously deposed in a case involving SBI and BCCI.

The pre-lunch session was devoted to poring over assessments made by SBI and IDBI when these banks gave large loans to Mallya’s now-defunct Kingfisher airlines.

These included estimates of the aviation industry in 2009, 2010 and 2012.

Mallya is facing charges of financial irregularities to the tune of nearly Rs 9,000 crore in India.

In the Westminster magistrates’ court, the Indian side presented what it called the businessman’s “three chapters of dishonesty” on the loans.

Among issues explained by Rex and Mallya’s lawyer Clare Montgomery are Kingfisher’s brand value and the negative lien — not disposing off aircraft during the loan period. SBI had a positive assessment of Kingfisher when it disbursed loans.

“Banks behave in a herd-like manner. A big bank like the SBI endorsing a loan application will be taken as a positive step by other banks,” Rex said.

He was due to be cross-examined by the Crown Prosecution Service lawyer Mark Summers on India’s behalf later on Thursday.