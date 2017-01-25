Vinay Katiyar defends remark on Priyanka Vadra, says Smriti Irani is pretty too

BJP leader Vinay Katiyar is accused of being sexist but he is not sorry.

Katiyar refused to back down on his comment that the BJP had “prettier” election campaigners than Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s daughter.

“If someone is beautiful it isn’t bad. I said we have many pretty leaders, like Smriti Irani,” said Katiyar, referring to the Union textiles minister.

“Smriti Irani is a pretty face and a good leader. She fought well in Amethi (Lok Sabha election),” he told CNN-News18.

“Don’t call my thinking as bad... instead work on your thought process. Is being pretty bad?”

Katiyar’s comment came amid a raging political row over Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav’s remark that the “izzat (honour)” of a vote was more important than that of a woman.

Katiyar’s remarks about Priyanka came a day after the Congress included her name in the list of ‘star campaigners’ for the Uttar Pradesh assembly election.

The Congress demanded an apology from the BJP parliamentarian, even as the remark drew sharp reactions from opposition parties and also from cross-sections of people.

Priyanka’s office later said Katiyar’s remark exposed “the BJP’s mindset towards the better half of India’s population”.

Vadra lashes out

Robert Vadra termed Katiyar’s sexist remarks against wife Priyanka as shameful, and sought a public apology from the BJP leader.

“Such statements expose shameful mindset of some political leaders, Vinay Katiyar should publically apologise for his remarks,” said Vadra in a post on his Facebook page.