Violence over Ram Rahim rape verdict: Haryana CM Khattar says govt made arrangements but Dera mob too huge

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday admitted that there had been lapses in managing the law and order situation after a court verdict against the Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh resulted in violence and at least 30 deaths.

Responding to a question on whether there was a lapse in preparations by the state government ahead of the judgment, the Haryana CM agreed and said, “We are identifying the lapses.”

Khattar said the government had evicted Dera supporters from Panchkula ahead of the verdict, but blamed their huge numbers for the situation getting out of hand.

“Haryana government made arrangements, but there was a huge mob... He (Dera chief) has lakhs of followers in the country and in the state. We tried to stop them,” he said.

When asked about the number of deaths, Khattar said he had information of 15 people dying, but quickly added that some reports reported the toll had reached 22.

“There has been damage to property and some people have died. We will compensate for the losses... The damage should not have happened. Some miscreants entered the crowd,” he said.

He added that the guilty will be brought to book.

“Those who have taken law in their hand will be punished. We have identified some culprits and some arrests have been made,” Khattar added.

The CM also said paramilitary forces are being deployed in sensitive areas, and the army has been requisitioned to move into “vulnerable” areas.