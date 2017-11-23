Chennai’s Satyabama University student caught cheating, hangs herself; violence erupts

Students of a private university in Chennai went on the rampage and set afire its hostel properties over the alleged suicide of a first-year student who was caught committing “examination malpractice”.

Police and Satyabama University college authorities claimed that a section of students, upset over the death of fellow student, was involved in arson on the university campus Wednesday.

After the suicide of the first-year student, a group set fire to property at a hostel building and damaged lights and electrical accessories, the authorities added.

The deceased, identified as Ragamounika, was a native of Hyderabad. She was found hanging at her hostel room, they said.

Agitated students reportedly claimed that the girl was humiliated by the university staff.

In view of the incident, security has been beefed up around the area, police said, adding that the girls’ body was sent for post-mortem and further probe into the matter was under way.