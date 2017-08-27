Violence over Ram Rahim verdict: How Haryana govt failed to learn any lessons from Jat agitation?

The violence that erupted after a CBI court in Panchkula, on Friday, held Dera Sacha Sauda sect head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh guilty of raping his female followers, clearly exposes the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government in Haryana for failing to learn any lessons on riot-control from the Jat agitation of 2016 in which 30 people lost their lives.

This time also, as many as 36 people have died, more than 250 injured, 50 plus vehicles gutted, mediapersons attacked and public and private property destroyed by the supporters of the self-styled godman since Friday.

Leave aside the government’s experience of the Jat stir, even the wide-ranging recommendations and hard-hitting observations of the Prakash Singh Committee in its 467-page report on the role of police and civil administration during the agitation are gathering dust. Had they been acted upon, the violence, arson and killings that took place in Panchkula and Sirsa could have been prevented.

In its report, the single-member committee had said that the civil administration and the police machinery of Haryana “cut a very sorry figure”. It added, that such crisis occurred not because the officers serving the government were totally incompetent, but because of the “decades of politicisation and the resultant erosion” in the authority of established institutions.

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Saturday said the same when it came down heavily upon the Haryana government and said it has made a “political surrender for votes”.

The Prakash Singh Committee did not mince words in saying that officers of the Haryana Police have “started looking up to political masters for directions, even when law has given them specific powers and authority.”

The following are some of the lessons not learnt from the Committee’s report:

Weekly anti-riot drills in all police lines

The said report had recommended that anti-riot drill should be practiced in the police lines of all the districts, at least once a week. Furthermore, it said every district should have at least one company specially trained and equipped to deal with riots.

If this was indeed being practiced, it is surprising why these skills were not at display in Panchkula.

No state control room

The Committee noted that there was no state control room during the Jat agitation. “It is a standard practice in most of the states to have such a control room in a critical situation,” the Committee said.

The situation in Panchkula and elsewhere was tense ahead of the court verdict on Ram Rahim. As a precautionary measure, the state government should have set up a centralised control room. Even during and after the arson and violence, people had little idea whom to call for help.

Ask for only CRPF from Centre

The Committee was unhappy that central forces which have no riot-control equipments were deployed during the Jat agitation. It made its “unequivocal recommendation” that only the Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) should be sent for riot-control duties because its Rapid Action Force (RAF) is trained and equipped to control riots.

The paramilitary forces in Panchkula comprised of forces other than the CRPF, which the committee had said are of little use as they are not trained for riot-control and equipped with assault weapons.

Requisition armed police batallions from neighbouring states

It was also recommended that during riot-like situations, the state should explore the possibility of requisitioning armed police batallions from a neighbouring state like Punjab and Rajasthan. This was because the state armed police batallions are “far more effective outside their territorial jurisdiction” than in the states they have been raised in. “Such forces do not have the constraints of local considerations,” the report said.

No such request was made to Rajasthan and Punjab by the Haryana government. In fact, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that Khattar did not even call him to prevent dera followers from heading to Panchkula.

No clear orders

During the Jat quota agitation, it was found that there were no clear orders from senior officers to the cops on ground. This significantly affected the on-ground decisions on use of force.

In Panchkula too, cops on ground told HT reporters that there were no clear orders from the top to act on the crowd. Some of them said they felt encouraged seeing the army and wished that they too had clear orders.

Bring fire brigade under SP

The Committee had observed that the fire brigade in Haryana functions under the department of urban local bodies. It had recommended that it would be better if it is placed directly under the superintendent of police, as is the practice in some states.

In the arson that ensued in Panchkula, the fire brigade proved to be very ineffective. It is learnt that there were 25 fire brigade vehicles stationed in Panchkula, 13 of them from other districts. Two were set afire by the mob. The 13 vehicles from other districts could not render their services as their drivers did not know the local routes. Request to station one local employee with each vehicle went unheeded.

Hesitance to use force

About the role of the police officers during Jat agitation, the report said, “It appears that the officers were hesitant to use the quantum of force necessary to have a deterrent effect.”

The committee concluded that the government should have sent a “clear message that no group of people should be allowed to take law in their hands and that all lawful actions to uphold the authority of the state shall be upheld.”

Army called on thrice during Khattar govt

Ever since the BJP came to power in Haryana, the army has been called on three occasions-godman Rampal case, Jat agitation and verdict on Ram Rahim. These were all essentially law and order situations which ideally should have been contained by the police itself.

About the Jat agitation, the Prakash Singh Committee said that it was “extremely unfortunate” that army had to be deployed on such a large scale to deal with internal disturbances. “The state government will never be able to look back with any sense of pride on these developments. The state had withered away…”

The violence that ensued in Panchkula speaks volumes that these observations were not acted upon. On August 25, the state once again withered away. The political masters however did not.