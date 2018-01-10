Vipassana actively conspired Panchkula arson, say police

The Panchkula police team probing the violence on August 25 last year claimed that Dera Sacha Sauda chairperson Vipassana Insan was part of the crucial meeting chaired by Honeypreet at the sect’s Sirsa headquarters on August 17.

The conspiracy was allegedly hatched ahead of the rape case verdict against dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

“Her active involvement in that crucial meeting has been established during the course of our investigation. On the basis of this, we have begun the process to arrest her,” said Panchkula police commissioner AS Chawla.

Police may increase award money on Aditya Unable to arrest senior dera functionary Aditya Insan, the police are planning to increase the reward money on the absconding accused from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh

The police have not got any lead on him so far. A senior official said they will soon take up the issue formally. Earlier, they increased the money from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.

Aditya Insan, along with Honeypreet is among the prime accused in hatching the entire conspiracy. The Punjab and Haryana high court has already lambasted Haryana police for delay in Aditya’s arrest

Chawla on Monday confirmed that she had gone into hiding following arrest warrant against her.

The police’s hunt for Vipassana assumes significance since she was heading the dera management ever since Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s conviction and arrest of all major dera functionaries.

The dera management is likely to passed on to Ram Rahim's son Jasmeet Insan after Vipassana’s arrest. Chawla said her involvement in conspiring Panchkula violence first came during the interrogation of dera chief’s adopted daughter Honeypreet, who is currently in judicial custody.

As many as 42 dera followers were killed while properties worth crores were damaged during the violence.

“The special investigation team (SIT) probing the matter verified her involvement after which her arrest warrants were secured from a local court,” he said. Dera chief’s gunman Vikas Kumar, who is among the prime witnesses in a case against Honeypreet and others, too confirmed in his statement about the presence of Vipassana in the August 17 meeting.

In the August 17 meeting, as it was unanimously decided in to build up the maximum crowd of dera followers in Panchkula to pressurise the government and the judiciary for a favourable decision in the rape case, the police said. It was also planned to free the dera chief by creating an unrest in case of his conviction, the police said.

The followers incited violence at the instance of the top dera functionaries and clashed with security forces as per the plan but could not free the dera chief due to tight security, the police said.

Warrant issued last month

Sources said a local court issued arrest warrants against Vipassana on December 2 on the SIT’s plea.