VIPs will now get protection from CISF, says MHA

Member of Parliament, ministers and other senior dignitaries, who have security cover, will now be provided security by the elite commandos of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). However, those protected by National Security Guard (NSG) and Special Protection Group (SPG) will continue to be under their security cover.

The ministry for home affairs said protectees covered by IndoTibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be “progressively phased out” and assigned to Special Security Group, CISF.

The SSG was formed by CISF in 2006 specifically to provide security to VVIPs. However, VIP protection was assigned to other forces. CISF already provides security to 75 VIPs including some members of the RSS.