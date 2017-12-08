 VIPs will now get protection from CISF, says MHA | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 08, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

VIPs will now get protection from CISF, says MHA

Member of Parliament, ministers and other senior dignitaries, who have security cover, will now be provided security by the elite commandos of Central Industrial Security Force

india Updated: Dec 08, 2017 07:40 IST
Faizan Haidar
CISF Personnel alert at 1D Domestic Airport in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, January 4, 2015.
CISF Personnel alert at 1D Domestic Airport in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, January 4, 2015. (Hindustan Times File Photo)

Member of Parliament, ministers and other senior dignitaries, who have security cover, will now be provided security by the elite commandos of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). However, those protected by National Security Guard (NSG) and Special Protection Group (SPG) will continue to be under their security cover.

The ministry for home affairs said protectees covered by IndoTibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be “progressively phased out” and assigned to Special Security Group, CISF.

The SSG was formed by CISF in 2006 specifically to provide security to VVIPs. However, VIP protection was assigned to other forces. CISF already provides security to 75 VIPs including some members of the RSS.

more from india
I need money to keep my baby boy alive – Father appeals for aid for son’s treatment
I need money to keep my baby boy alive – Father appeals for aid for son’s treatment
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you