Viral video: BSF jawan’s wife seeks CBI probe, meets Union minister for assurance

Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav’s wife, Sharmila Yadav, on Saturday demanded a CBI probe into her husband’s allegations of getting poor quality food at service.

Bahadur, part of the BSF’s 29th Battalion, had posted a video on social media showing poor food arrangements at his camp on the border. The video had gone viral, sparking major outrage across the country.

Subsequently, the Home Ministry submitted a report to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) citing versions of the BSF troopers who denied any discontent over food. However, Tej Bahadur’s wife on Saturday said, “There must be an unbiased probe via CBI or any other independent agency. We don’t trust internal probe by BSF as they have already tried to malign my husband’s image.”

The BSF jawan’s wife also met Ahirwal leader and Union minister of state for planning Rao Inderjit Singh to seek assurance of her husband’s safety, after the family could not contact Tej Bahadur for over 24 hours.

“He (Rao Inderjit) said my father will be safe. But, gave no satisfactory assurance as such,” Tej Bahadur’s son Rohit said.

The family of the soldier had come to his defence, rubbishing BSF claims that he was an alcoholic and repeat offender. The family said they wanted Bahadur to be allowed to talk to media as “he was being pressurised by the officers.”