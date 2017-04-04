Virbhadra Singh accuses ED of inflating value of his Delhi farmhouse

Chief minister Virbhadra Singh, who returned from New Delhi on Tuesday, hit out at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleging that it had ‘concocted’ the value of the farmhouse it had attached in a money laundering case.

He said that farmland in question was purchased for Rs 1.20 crore by M/s Mapple, the company promoted by his son Vikrmaditya, but the ED stated its value to be Rs 27 crore.

Virbhadra Singh said that he gave Rs 90 lakh to his son from his personal account through proper banking channels and the remaining amount was paid from his personal accrued money. He said his family took friendly loans amounting to Rs 5.90 crore from V Chandersekhar and the amount had been paid back in full with interest long time ago and accounted for tax appropriately.

“It is on record that the said property was purchased for Rs 1.20 crore but the ED gave its value at Rs 27 crore. It turns out that an officer Ajay Singh, whose wife is a BJP MLA from UP, was assigned the duty of assessing Maple as assistant commissioner of income tax, New Delhi, who instead of assessing the revenue made mala fide conclusions that the property was worth Rs 27 crore,” said Virbhadra Singh. “Now, the ED is using the baseless revenue assessment figure of Rs 27 crore to sensationalise the matter to malign and defame me,” he alleged.

In a statement issued here Virbhadra said, “While one expected political opponents to distort facts to drive political mileage, it is a matter of grave concern that a responsible government agency is behaving in such a manner and spreading a canard,” he said.

Virbhadra Singh further alleged, “An officer with RSS background, Vinod Sharma (deputy director of income tax, Faridabad), was used without jurisdiction to create false, baseless and fictitious survey reports and dossiers under instructions from the IT Department, Chandigarh, with malafide intent to help create false cases using ED and CBI,” he said.