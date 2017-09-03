Virendra Kumar Khatik: From puncture repair shop to minister in Modi’s cabinet

New Union minister of state for woman and child development Virendra Kumar Khatik (63), who comes from a humble background used to repair punctured bicycle tubes at his father’s shop in his childhood.

A Dalit face of the BJP, Khatik who won the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Tikamgarh seat in Madhya Pradesh, has been a member of the lower house of Parliament since 1996.

Ahead of taking oath as a central minister, he told Hindustan Times that as children he and his siblings grew up through difficult times with their father struggling to make ends meet with his meagre income from his cycle repair shop.

“I was studying in class 5 when I started sitting at the shop. Initially I helped my father but gradually I learnt the entire repairing skill from my father and took the responsibility of running the shop. In the initial days I didn’t do my job seriously. Hence, I had to face rebukes from my father,” Khatik said.

He said he ran the shop till his studies in Dr Hari Singh Gour University, Sagar.

Khatik has not forgotten his skills. During his elections campaigns he sits at cycle repairing roadside shops and tells people who run the shops as to how to do their job well.

An MA in economics, Khatik also has a PhD on child labour. He is known for his simplicity and low profile in public life, but faces criticism for not contributing to the development of Bundelkhand region.

Associated with RSS since childhood, he has also held several posts in ABVP, BJYM and BJP. He has been president of state BJP scheduled caste frontal organisation. He took part in the ‘total revolution’ initiated by Jayaprakash Narayan in 1975 and was jailed for 16 months under Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) for raising his voice against Emergency.

“Like the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Virendra Kumar knows the meaning and importance of symbolism in politics. He is a down to earth politician, rides his scooter and mingles with people to connect with the masses. This surely pays him dividends,” Deepak Tiwari, a senior journalist and political analyst based in Bhopal told HT.