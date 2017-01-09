VS Achuthanandan gets away with censure for flouting party discipline

The CPI(M) central committee on Sunday decided to censure veteran Marxist leader VS Achuthanandan for flouting party discipline but concluded that strict action would not be taken against the 94-year-old leader owing to his seniority.

The left-wing party’s general secretary Sitaram Yechury said since VS was one of the founding fathers of the party, he was asked to abide by party discipline and was directed to air his opinions only in party forums.

“He is one of the founding fathers of the party. Considering his seniority, the party has decided not to go against him. He will work as a guide and inspiration to young cadres,” he said.

The Marxist leader had rubbed off some of the party men the wrong way when he walked out of their state conference last year to protest against delegates’ criticism of him.

Central committee members had sought action against VS but CPI(M) brass felt that such a decision would prove to be detrimental for the party.

Although VS was keen to become a member of the state secretariat, he was not included on account of his age. He, however, will be a part of the state panel as an invitee.