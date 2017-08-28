Vyapam whistleblower alleges his father hit by car in Gwalior, police deny inaction charge

A whistleblower in the multi-crore Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh has alleged that his father was injuerd in hit-and-run incident involving a car in Gwalior.

Ashish Chaturvedi, who brought to light a widespread scam in examination and recruitment by the government board -- alleged that his father Om Prakash cried for help for 35 minutes lying in a subconscious state on road but didn’t receive help from police on Saturday.

“When I reached the spot after 35 minutes, police personnel were present on the spot. I took him to the hospital. My father’s right arm got broken in the accident,” he told HT.

“I am not aware about it but I am sure that police personnel can’t do such thing. The response time and rate of police to help the accident victims is very good in the city,” Gwalior superintendent of police Ashish said.

Vyapam – the Hindi acronym of the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board – is a multi-layer scam that came to light in 2015 and involved thousands of students, teachers and officials. It is alleged that officials took money to allow impersonation of candidates and leaked question papers – a scandal that allegedly involved many top politicians. The scam garnered national attention after more than 40 people connected to the case – some accused, some witnesses, among others – died under mysterious circumstances.