Want quota in two months or will choke Delhi, Jat leaders warn govt

Jat leaders on Sunday warned the state government of re-launching their ‘Delhi Kooch’ plan if they do not get reservation in jobs and educational institutes within two months.

At a massive rally in Jhajjar, All India Jat Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) president Yashpal Malik asked the government to finish all legal hurdles to ensure Jat quota and fulfil all their demands that were agreed to by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The rally comes two days after the Punjab and Haryana high court upheld reservation for Jats and five other communities in Haryana, but stayed its implementation till March 2018, asking the Backward Classes Commission to submit a report on the extent of quota that could be given to the six communities. The Khattar-led government had granted 10% quota to the six communities after Jats ran riot in Haryana in February 2016.

“The court has asked government to submit its report by March 2018. But our demand is that government submits report quickly and requests the high court for early hearing. This, along with our other demands, should be fulfilled within two months or we will prepare our tractors for Delhi Kooch again. This time, it will be bigger than ever,” Malik warned. The community’s threat to march towards Parliament with thousands of tractors in March this year had brought the entire National Capital Region to a standstill. The protest call was “postponed” after state government had agreed to fulfil their demands.

However, Malik said many of their demands, including reservation in Centre, were still pending. “Many Jat youths are still lodged in jails. In our meeting with government on March 19, it had agreed to free them and withdraw cases related to violence during February 2016 agitation. Also, no action has been taken against BJP MP Raj Kumar Saini who continues to make derogatory statements against Jats and Jat leaders,” he said.

The Jat leader further demanded the government to arrest khap leader Sube Singh Samain, whom he accused of attacking him during Jat meet in Fatehabad on August 14. He demanded to sack a DSP and a inspector rank officer for allegedly protecting Samain, and asked for a CBI probe to find involvement of local BJP MLA and party state president Subhash Barala in the entire episode.

Tell Abhimanyu to take back cases or face black flags

Jat leaders warned finance minister Capt Abhimanyu to take back cases related to loot and arson at his residence during the last year’s quota stir or he will have to face black flags everywhere. Abhimanyu was recently shown black flags by Jat protesters at Rohtak’s Titoli village.

“More than 18 Jat youths are still locked in jail in Abhimanyu’s case. If he doesn’t withdraw cases, the community will be forced to boycott him,” AIJASS president Yashpal Malik asked said.