Wanted in Bikaner: cook, blanket, mattress for Belgian Malinois police dogs

This will be the first winter in the desert for Kaiser and Novi, the two Belgian Malinois dogs that joined the Bikaner police force in October and their handler fears that they may not be able to endure the cold without mattresses and blankets.

Constable Dhudaram Jakhar, the handler, has written a letter to the district superintendent of police to provide a cook to prepare meat for the pair of Belgian canines. He also said the dogs need a wooden plank to sleep on. The Belgian Malinois is a medium-sized dog that resembles a German shepherd.

In 2016, the Rajasthan police inducted 12 Belgian Malinois dogs that include five males and seven females into its fold becoming the second state after Meghalaya to have the ferocious canines known for their unmatched prowess in sniffing out criminals. After induction, the dogs were trained at the Bangalore-based academy Stealth Paws for six months before their formal deployment in the police force. Kaiser and Novi had spent last winter in Jaipur where the temperature is less severe than in Bikaner.

Jakhar in his letter said the dogs need a special diet of meat and eggs. The diet includes 750 gm chicken and mutton on alternate days along with 100 gm rice and 2 boiled eggs every day except Tuesdays. The canines get dog food on Tuesdays.

Jakhar said the nearest meat shop from the police lines is 11 km away and has asked for a motorcycle from the department.

He has also demanded for a cook-cum-helper to cook meat and clean utensils.

Police sources said some handlers are not comfortable with cooking meat and chicken for the dogs. The older squad stopped getting non-vegetarian food in 2008.

Bikaner police chief Sawaisingh Godara said he was exploring the possibilities of the best facilities for the Belgian dogs.

“The dogs have shown unmatchable prowess in our recent challenges of tracking criminals and solving crime,” he said.

The Rajasthan police dog squad also has Labradors that are more than 11 years old and unable to work effectively.

Some of India’s top paramilitary and police forces like the Border Security Force, Seema Suraksha Bal, Central Reserve Police Force, National Security Guards and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police also use these dogs.

A Belgian Malinois was also part of Operation Neptune Spear in which US Navy Seals shot dead Osama Bin Laden in Abbotabad in Pakistan.

