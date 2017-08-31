‘Was demonetisation to teach Urijit Patel how to count?’: Twitter mocks note ban

The debate over the efficacy of demonetisation kicked off again after finance minister Arun Jaitley defended the government’s decision to demonetise currency on Wednesday.

Shortly before, the Reserve Bank of India had announced that 98.96% of culled notes had been returned to the bank. Jaitley said the decision to recall 500 and 1000-rupee notes was not only to curb black money but also to confiscate illicit cash, digitise economy and strike a blow to terrorism.

But Twitter users were quick to pounce on Jaitley’s statement, with some saying the government should concede it had “bravely tried, but failed”.

Here are some hilarious reactions:

So, I re-imagined Ghalib's 'Bazeecha-e-atfaal' in the #DeMonetisation context. (Not in the same meter). pic.twitter.com/W3kVFZRW1U — Salik Khan (@baawraman) August 30, 2017

Nothing explains the failure of #DeMonetisation and Vikas Purush's Tamashas than these verses. pic.twitter.com/EoZSWBCNyN — Salik Khan (@baawraman) August 30, 2017

CII, FICCI & Assocham to give 11 out of 10 marks to #Demonetisation :) — Mahesh Langa (@LangaMahesh) August 30, 2017

"The main Objective of #DeMonetisation was to teach Urjit Patel how to count notes" ~ Finance Minister. (2017) pic.twitter.com/HdZm8Rb9ob — History of India (@RealHistoryPic) August 30, 2017

Somewhere in Chicago, with a cigar in mouth, jazz in the background, and a glass of cognac in hand, Raghuram Rajan must be laughing aloud. — churumuri (@churumuri) August 30, 2017

Frankly, if Modi says, "Sorry yaar, I tried demonetisation in good faith. Unfortunately, it didn't work.", I'll live with that. 1/2 — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) August 30, 2017

#DeMonetisation should be renamed Pradhan Mantri Adani Ambani Kala Dhan Safed Banao Yojana — Agnivo Niyogi (@Aagan86) August 31, 2017

"Oh what a tangled web we weave/when first we practice to deceive."

Sir Walter Scott.



Say you bravely tried, but failed. — Don Toxique (@DonToxique) August 30, 2017

Demonetisation ?? ???? ????? ???? ??? ??? ??? ?? ??? ???, ???? ????, ?? ???? ???? ????? ?? ??? ?? ???????? ????? ???? ?????? — Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) August 30, 2017