‘Was demonetisation to teach Urijit Patel how to count?’: Twitter mocks note ban

Union finance minister Arun Jaitley said those criticising demonetisation have not understood the intent behind the move to recall 500, 1000-rupee banknotes.

india Updated: Aug 31, 2017 11:49 IST
HT Correspondent
Finance minister Arun Jaitley at the release of ‘India: Three Year Action Agenda’ at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.
Finance minister Arun Jaitley at the release of 'India: Three Year Action Agenda' at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.(PTI Photo)

The debate over the efficacy of demonetisation kicked off again after finance minister Arun Jaitley defended the government’s decision to demonetise currency on Wednesday.

Shortly before, the Reserve Bank of India had announced that 98.96% of culled notes had been returned to the bank. Jaitley said the decision to recall 500 and 1000-rupee notes was not only to curb black money but also to confiscate illicit cash, digitise economy and strike a blow to terrorism.

But Twitter users were quick to pounce on Jaitley’s statement, with some saying the government should concede it had “bravely tried, but failed”.

Here are some hilarious reactions:   

