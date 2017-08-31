‘Was demonetisation to teach Urijit Patel how to count?’: Twitter mocks note ban
Union finance minister Arun Jaitley said those criticising demonetisation have not understood the intent behind the move to recall 500, 1000-rupee banknotes.india Updated: Aug 31, 2017 11:49 IST
The debate over the efficacy of demonetisation kicked off again after finance minister Arun Jaitley defended the government’s decision to demonetise currency on Wednesday.
Shortly before, the Reserve Bank of India had announced that 98.96% of culled notes had been returned to the bank. Jaitley said the decision to recall 500 and 1000-rupee notes was not only to curb black money but also to confiscate illicit cash, digitise economy and strike a blow to terrorism.
But Twitter users were quick to pounce on Jaitley’s statement, with some saying the government should concede it had “bravely tried, but failed”.
Here are some hilarious reactions:
So, I re-imagined Ghalib's 'Bazeecha-e-atfaal' in the #DeMonetisation context. (Not in the same meter). pic.twitter.com/W3kVFZRW1U— Salik Khan (@baawraman) August 30, 2017
Nothing explains the failure of #DeMonetisation and Vikas Purush's Tamashas than these verses. pic.twitter.com/EoZSWBCNyN— Salik Khan (@baawraman) August 30, 2017
CII, FICCI & Assocham to give 11 out of 10 marks to #Demonetisation :)— Mahesh Langa (@LangaMahesh) August 30, 2017
"The main Objective of #DeMonetisation was to teach Urjit Patel how to count notes" ~ Finance Minister. (2017) pic.twitter.com/HdZm8Rb9ob— History of India (@RealHistoryPic) August 30, 2017
Somewhere in Chicago, with a cigar in mouth, jazz in the background, and a glass of cognac in hand, Raghuram Rajan must be laughing aloud.— churumuri (@churumuri) August 30, 2017
Frankly, if Modi says, "Sorry yaar, I tried demonetisation in good faith. Unfortunately, it didn't work.", I'll live with that. 1/2— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) August 30, 2017
#DeMonetisation should be renamed Pradhan Mantri Adani Ambani Kala Dhan Safed Banao Yojana— Agnivo Niyogi (@Aagan86) August 31, 2017
"Oh what a tangled web we weave/when first we practice to deceive."— Don Toxique (@DonToxique) August 30, 2017
Sir Walter Scott.
Say you bravely tried, but failed.
Demonetisation ?? ???? ????? ???? ??? ??? ??? ?? ??? ???, ???? ????, ?? ???? ???? ????? ?? ??? ?? ???????? ????? ???? ??????— Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) August 30, 2017
Demonetisation has brought such a refreshing change. Kashmir quiet, Pakistan stopped firing & students back to coffee houses in JNU.— Roflindian (@Roflindian) November 12, 2016