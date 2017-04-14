Watch | Cop taking bribe caught on camera in Haryana

A video of a cop purportedly taking bribe to let off a biker of a traffic violation has surfaced on social media. The clip was shot at Agrasen Chowk in Kaithal recently, police said, adding that the Home Guards cop in the video has been identified. An inquiry was on to find out the exact date and time.

The video shows the biker, purportedly stopped by the cop, taking out his wallet and handing money to the cop. The cop, after hiding money in his shirt, immediately gives back the biker his vehicle’s papers without issuing a challan.

Kaithal SP Sumer Singh said the cop identified in the video was from the Home Guards deployed in the city on temporary basis for six months. “He was not from Haryana police. Since Home Guard division is not under us, we have repatriated him and written to his commander to initiate disciplinary action against him,” Singh said.