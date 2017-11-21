Watch: IndiGo air hostess makes man touch her feet after he misbehaves with her

A man touched the feet of an air hostess at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad to apologise for misbehaving with her, authorities said on Monday.

A video of the incident which occurred on Sunday is being circulated widely on social media.

Two men, in their mid 30s, allegedly made comments about an IndiGo airlines’ air hostess when she was returning home after duty. She approached a police constable, who brought the accused to the police outpost on the airport premises.

The accused, identified only as Bharat and Kalyan, were seen apologising for their behaviour under the influence of alcohol. They requested her with folded hands not to lodge a complaint.

As one of the accused kept saying sorry, the air hostess asked him to bend down. When he did that, she ordered him to touch her feet as the policemen looked on.

The air hostess has not lodged a complaint.