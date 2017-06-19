Watch: Kochi Metro’s transgender employees have a message for us

The first phase of Kochi Metro was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 17, 2017. Since its inception, the Kochi metro project has made it a point to be inclusive when it comes to hiring.

The project employs almost women and transgenders in departments such as ticket counter management, housekeeping service etc. In total, 23 people from the transgender community have been recruited, making it the first government agency to hire transgender people.

Recently, the official Facebook page of Kerala Information posted a video showcasing the confident and capable transgender workers. The 31-second long video sends across a powerful message of dignity and equality.

“Can you do me a favor? When you look at me, don’t look twice. I want you to look at me, and just see a person doing a job,” said a worker featured in the video.

The video touched a chord with the audience and garnered 1.2 million views and more than 27,442 shares. Viewers all over social media have praised the government’s efforts in giving opportunity and respect to the marginalized section. A Facebook user expressed her happiness and said, “Wow. Salute to my God’s own country Kerala for taking the lead in this area also. All the best dear ones. We are proud of you.”