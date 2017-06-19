Watch: This punny woman annoying her friend at the supermarket is hilarious

A woman irritated the pun out of her BFF while following him around a supermarket. And they are breaking the internet.

The video of Trupti Purohit exasperating Paresh Tulsiani by punning with the names of products has gained 3.5 million views to become viral on social media.

In the video little over two minutes, she can be seen following Tulsiani around the supermarket aisles, holding up products and asking funny questions or cracking jokes.

Sample this: Purohit holds a packet of Marie Gold biscuit and says, “If you married me, people will say you married gold.” She then plays around with a box of Yeste Mocha Cappucino and implores, “Babe, babe, ek mauka de de”.

She even includes Bollywood song Tune maari entriyaan toh dil mein baji ghantiyaan re, tang tang tang tang in her video by focusing her camera towards a heap of Tang drinks packets.

What makes the video funnier is Tulsiani’s vexed reaction to each of her puns.

Purohit posted the video in September last year on Facebook and it was picked up and reposted by Real Sarcasm last week. Since then a lot of Facebook users have liked, shared and commented on the video making Purohit and Tulsiani young stars on social media.