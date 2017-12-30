Watch: Video of man confronting Haryana Police ‘harassing’ young couple goes viral

A video of a man confronting a team of Haryana police officials who were questioning a young couple at Rohtak’s Tilyar Lake has gone viral on social media, with over 9.5 million views on Facebook within two days. The man, Parveen Malik, who said he was an advocate in Delhi high court, intervened in the matter when a Haryana Police SWAT official was noting down details of a youth who had come to Tilyar Lake with a woman.

The video shows Malik asking police officials why they were ‘’harassing’’ the couple by questioning them for no reason. “Is he a thief? Why are you noting down his mobile number for no reason? Is it because he has come here with a girl? Article 21 of Indian Constitution says no person shall be deprived of his right to liberty,” he tells the team of cops.

One of the cops replies to his question that they have directions from higher officers to perform the task. To this, Malik asks for a written copy of the order that directs cops to question the couple, which the policeman denies having.

Watch the video here:

A policewoman of sub-inspector rank demands to call the mother of the young couple to see if the families were aware of them going out. To this, Malik objects, and tells the cops that the two were adults and can go out on their own. “I don’t know this couple. But I am surprised to see how the police of this country can harass a man and a woman going out,” he says.

The Haryana Police had on December 14 launched a one-month campaign to prevent crimes against women. It had also identified 118 spots where women were prone to be eve-teased by anti-social elements. The video, shared widely, has been garnering criticism for Rohtak police for running a round 2 of ‘operation Romeo’—an infamous initiative of the UP government that had intended to stop crimes against women but had led to increasing harassment of couples going out with each others’ consent.