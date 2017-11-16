Water level drops to 66% in 91 major reservoirs across India

The water level in 91 major reservoirs across the country has gone down to 66% of their total storage capacity from 67% last week, according to an official statement.

As of November 9, the water storage in the reservoirs was 105.984 billion cubic metres (BCM). It has now decreased to 103.527 BCM (for the week ending today).

The latest water levels in the reservoirs are 96% of the storage reported during the corresponding period last year, the Union Water Resources Ministry said in the statement.

These are 96% of the decadal average for the corresponding period, the statement added.

The reservoirs in states such as Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana have reported lesser storage level than last year.

Maharashtra and Punjab have reported storage equal to that last year.

Major dams in Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have reported better storage level vis-a-vis the corresponding period last year.