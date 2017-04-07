Water level in 91 major reservoirs across India dips to one-third capacity

Water level in 91 major reservoirs in the country has dipped to 32% of their total storage capacity, the government said on Friday.

According to the Union water resources ministry, 50.435 billion cubic metres (BCM) of water was available in these reservoirs for the week ending on April 6.

Last week, the stock was 33% (or 52.632 BCM) of the total storage capacity of the dams concerned.

The level reported on Thursday was 129% of the storage reported during the corresponding period last year. It is 105% of the decadal average, the ministry said in a statement.

States which have recorded less storage vis-a-vis last year are Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, while Tripura has reported equal storage.

Punjab, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana have reported better stock compared to last year.