Water levels in 91 reservoirs across dip to 51% of their capacity: Govt

The water levels in 91 major reservoirs in the country have dipped to 51% of their total capacity, the government said on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the Water Resources Ministry, 80.597 billion cubic metres (BCM) of water was available in these reservoirs for the week, ending on January 25.

The stock was 127% of the storage reported during the corresponding period last year, while it is 100% of the decadal average, the ministry said.

Last week, the 82.915 billion cubic metres (BCM) of water was available in these reservoirs.

The total capacity of the reservoirs is 157.799 BCM.

The states which have recorded less storage vis-a-vis the corresponding period last year are Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, while Uttarakhand and Karnataka reported equal water stock levels for the same time span.

Punjab, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana have reported better stock compared to last year.