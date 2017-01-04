WCD working on framework to regulate all pre-schools

With questionable quality of service at pre-schools that cater to children under six years and run by Anganwadi centres as well as private agencies, the Union women and child development ministry is considering a policy framework to regulate the standard of such facilities.

Union women and child development (WCD) minister Maneka Gandhi on Tuesday said the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has already readied the guidelines and put it in public domain for feedback.

“Schooling comes under the human resource and development ministry but regulating pre-school is a grey area as it does not come under them. We have been thinking for regulating pre-school and have now decided to come up with guidelines in this aspect,” Gandhi said at a press conference.

The guidelines will cover issues such as teacher-student ratio, curriculum, infrastructure and the age of admission to pre-schools apart from the safety and security aspects.

The WCD ministry had on 2013 introduced the National Early Childhood Care and Education Policy to monitor pre-school education that is being provided in educational institutions under different names such as play schools, pre-schools, nursery schools etc.

The aim of the guidelines framed and recommended by NCPCR is to remove ambiguity in such private educational institutions in India and achieve national as well as international commitment of pre-school education.

Gandhi said that her ministry is also mulling setting up of a central tribunal for adoptions.