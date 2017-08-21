AIADMK merger: Panneerselvam becomes deputy CM in Palaniswami govt, says ‘no one can separate us’

Two factions of Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK merged on Monday after weeks of speculation, potentially ending the political turmoil that has roiled the southern state after chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s death in December. (LIVE UPDATES)

Chief minister Edapaddi Palanisami and his predecessor O Panneerselvam shook hands at the party headquarters and proceeded to Jayalalithaa’s memorial to seek blessings.

A few minutes later, Panneerselvam was sworn in as deputy chief minister as hundreds of workers burst crackers and distributed sweets.

“No one can separate us, we are all children of Amma,” said Panneerselvam, invoking Jayalalithaa.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose BJP is said to have pushed for the merger, congratulated the two leaders. “I congratulate Thiru O Panneerselvam & others who took oath today. I hope Tamil Nadu scales newer heights of progress in the years to come,” he tweeted.

Centre assures all possible support to CM Thiru Edappadi K. Palaniswami & Dy CM Thiru O Panneerselvam for the growth of TN. @OfficeOfOPS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 21, 2017

The 66-year Panneerselvam had revolted against party general secretary VK Sasikala, a close aide of Jayalalithaa for more than 30 years, earlier this year after being pushed out as the chief minister

The merger deal is likely to see Sasikala, who is serving time in a corruption case, ousted from the AIADMK.

Panneerselvam will also run the AIADMK as the head of an 11-member panel that will oversee party affairs. E Palaniswami is the co-coordinator of the panel.

“MGR and Amma will be very happy today as we have both united. In six months, we suffered many problems. We will overcome,” said the chief minister to a loud applause.

He also indicated his priority would be getting back the party’s two-leaves symbol, which was frozen by the election commission when the AIADMK split.

Panneerselvam, popularly known as OPS, will hold housing and finance portfolios. His supporter K Pandiarajan will be the minister for Tamil language and culture.

The merger has been in the works for weeks but OPS’ demand to sack Sasikala would come in the way.

Even on Monday, talks stalled for a few hours over a demand for a written declaration ousting Sasikala. Sources said a last-minute intervention by RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy ironed out the differences. The RSS is ideological parent of the BJP.

“We had a slight difference of opinion and have now come together in the interest of the party. The unification is in deference to the wishes of lakhs of supporters and cadres of the party,” Panneerselvam said.

Neither leader mentioned Sasikala but senior AIADMK leader R Vaithialingam said an emergency general council meeting would be called soon to remove Sasikala from the post of general secretary.

OPS revolted in February and broke away from the party, questioning the elevation of Sasikala as the general secretary and legislative party leader.

But trouble could be in the making for the merged AIADMK as dissident party leader and Sasikala’s nephew, TTV Dinakaran, went into a huddle with 16 MLAs on Monday. Dinakaran, who was sacked recently as deputy general secretary of the party, claims the support of 20 MLAs.

The AIADMK has 134 MLAs in a 234-member house, where the majority mark is 118. If Dinakaran walks away with 20 legislators, the merged party will struggle to stay in power.

Dinakaran has threatened that the government will fall if Sasikala was removed from the party.

“It has been very cleverly devised strategy where Dinakaran cannot go and complain either to election commission or move the courts as Sasikala has not been removed,” said political analyst Prof Ramu Manivannan of Madras University.

But Dinakaran still has hidden strength that he himself declared. “Sleeper cells within the AIADMK will get active at an appropriate time,” he had said.