West Bengal CM Mamata questions restrictions on cash withdrawal

india Updated: Dec 31, 2016 15:33 IST
PTI
PTI
Kolkata
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI Photo)

Questioning the restrictions imposed on cash withdrawal, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday the government cannot simply “snatch away” economic rights of the people.

“Modi Babu, public are not beggars. Why are there still restrictions on cash withdrawal?,” Banerjee asked in a statement.

“50 days are now over. How can you take away the rights of citizens to withdraw their own hard-earned money ? A government just cannot snatch away people’s economic rights,” she said.

The Reserve Bank of India said last night that cash withdrawal limit from ATMs would be increased to Rs 4,500 per day from the current Rs 2,500 from January 1.

There has been no change in the weekly withdrawal limit, which stands at Rs 24,000, including from ATM, for individuals and Rs 50,000 for small traders.

