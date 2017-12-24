 What lies next for BJP’s Dhumal in a truncated role after Himachal defeat | india-news | Hindustan Times
What lies next for BJP’s Dhumal in a truncated role after Himachal defeat

A generational shift in party leadership has forced BJP’s vanguard leader Prem Kumar Dhumal to the margin. Most of his lieutenants lost their seats, rendering him, politically, even weaker.

india Updated: Dec 24, 2017 22:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Prem Kumar Dhumal.
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Prem Kumar Dhumal. (File)

After his unexpected defeat forced him out of the race for the Himachal Pradesh chief minister’s post, BJP’s vanguard leader Prem Kumar Dhumal now has a tough job in hand.

Had Union health minister JP Nadda been party’s choice, there was a possibility of Dhumal’s MP son Anurag Thakur being inducted in the Narendra Modi cabinet at the Centre, it is learnt.

A generational shift in party leadership has forced Dhumal to the margin. Most of his lieutenants lost their seats, rendering him, politically, even weaker.

Now, Dhumal will vie for place for his loyalists in Thakur’s cabinet. Also, Anurag will have to struggle to maintain his clout, particularly in the upper-caste dominant politics. Since Jai Ram is only 52 years old, he will be able to lead BJP in the state for long.

Acid test for Anurag

It will be an acid test for Anurag to progress in the state politics without his father’s patronage.

Speculations are rife Dhumal may get the governor’s post or his son may get a cabinet or minister of state (MoS) berth at the Centre.

“I neither demanded nor expected anything from the party. I never questioned the party’s decision. In future also, I will follow what the party says,” Dhumal said on Sunday.

