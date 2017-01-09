What should the focus of budget be on? Finance ministry seeks Twitterati vote

The finance ministry invited suggestions and comments from Twitterati on what the focus of the budget should be this year to generate employment.

People can exercise their voting option through the official twitter handle of the Ministry of Finance. The voting would remain open for next 4 days.

“Which area (MSME/low cost housing/automobiles and spare parts/garmenting) Government should give priority to generate employment? Please vote and give your valuable suggestions in the comments section,” the tweet said.

Which area Government should give priority to generate employment ?

Please vote and give your valuable suggestions in the comments section. — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) January 9, 2017

Initial voting trend suggests focus of the budget for 2017-18 to be unveiled on February 1 should be on MSME followed by low-cost housing and automobile sector to generate employment.

Another tweet said:

Which section needs more focus in the forthcoming Budget ?

Please vote and give your valuable suggestions in the comments section. — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) January 9, 2017

Initial voting trend to this post suggests focus should be on farmers followed by youth and underprivileged.

Last week it had sought suggestions from Twitterati on which sector (Infrastructure/Manufacturing/Agriculture/IT and Services) should be given more focus in the Budget.

The government has decided to present the budget for 2017-18 on February 1, instead of the usual practice of unveiling it on the last working day of February, so that all allocations are available before the start of financial year from April 1. It has also decided to merge the rail budget with the union budget.