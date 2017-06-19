When a river vanishes: The people and places ruined by the drying of Yamuna

For over 500 years, the Mallah community’s life has revolved around water and the course of the river has decided their livelihood. When the rivers were flourishing waterways, they worked as boatmen. When waterway navigation started shrinking, the Mallahs took to fishing and then they shifted to farming by the river bank. With large stretches of the river drying up, the Mallahs are migrating to places far away from home. This is their story.

Read the in-depth story here.